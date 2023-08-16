National Bank Financial Weighs in on Hecla Mining’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bankshares set a $7.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.91.

NYSE:HL opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

