Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 16,394 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,394 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Gentex worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gentex by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,592,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,172,000 after acquiring an additional 238,753 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,841.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 179,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,844. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $34.33.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.