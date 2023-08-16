Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.42. 98,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.59. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

