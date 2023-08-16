MinePlex (PLEX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.59 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0857 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $29.59 million and approximately $393,235.40 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About MinePlex

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

