MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.37. 20,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.01.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

