Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Update

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MEOH. Barclays cut their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Get Methanex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Methanex

Methanex Stock Performance

Methanex stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 246,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,031. Methanex has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Methanex had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Methanex by 14.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,536,000 after acquiring an additional 978,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter valued at about $39,344,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Methanex by 156.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,211,000 after acquiring an additional 736,844 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 271.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,513,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.