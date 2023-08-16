MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Trading Down 6.2%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange. Specialized in the acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers and logistics facilities, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, MSCI Small Caps indices and DJSI.

