Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,608 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,252 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $857,293,000 after acquiring an additional 405,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.05. 352,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,200. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

