Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,259 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.59.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HD traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.67. 1,182,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,633. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.08 and a 200-day moving average of $303.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

