Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Booking by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,086.80.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $11.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,212.05. The company had a trading volume of 30,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,833.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2,661.47. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

