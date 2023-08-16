Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 19.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in BlackRock by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 867.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $673.93. 94,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,493. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $706.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $686.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

