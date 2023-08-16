Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 1,401 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $850.96. The company had a trading volume of 372,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,272. The business has a 50 day moving average of $869.28 and a 200-day moving average of $720.15. The company has a market cap of $351.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

