MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW) Short Interest Update

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:MTACW traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,409. MedTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

