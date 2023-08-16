Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

MA stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $397.42. 735,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.48 and its 200-day moving average is $375.10. The company has a market cap of $374.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

