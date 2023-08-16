Manifold Finance (FOLD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $133.07 Million

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $11.71 or 0.00040114 BTC on exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and $103,540.68 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

