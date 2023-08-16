Mammoth Price Down 5.3% This Week (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017656 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013904 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,205.30 or 0.99978631 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

MMT is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

