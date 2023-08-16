Maiar DEX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.02 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $19.02 million and $30,441.40 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013894 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,200.11 or 1.00011301 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000519 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20,339.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

