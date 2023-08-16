Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $137.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

Magic Software Enterprises stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $598.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 75.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

