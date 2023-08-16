Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Issues Earnings Results

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $137.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 7.52%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %

MGIC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. 15,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.17. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGIC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGIC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.