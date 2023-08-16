Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $137.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

MGIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading

