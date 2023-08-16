MAGIC Self Reported Market Cap Tops $160.93 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $160.93 million and approximately $29.36 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002476 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,529,169 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

