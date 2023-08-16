Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,282,900 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 3,601,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.4 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of LYSCF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. 9,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,054. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup lowered Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.
About Lynas Rare Earths
Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lynas Rare Earths
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.