LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,540,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090,155 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,040,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,763 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,459.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,440 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 279.4% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,653 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPYV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.66.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

