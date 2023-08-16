LPL Financial LLC Has $492.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,334,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,292 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.95% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $492,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $217.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,736. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

