LPL Financial LLC Has $1.53 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 154.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,833,647 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.2% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.80% of iShares MBS ETF worth $1,534,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.74. 496,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,458. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $99.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.82.
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
