LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,579 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.41% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $391,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 558,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,081,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,831,000 after buying an additional 422,442 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.81. 1,525,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,744. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.60. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

