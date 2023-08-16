LPL Financial LLC Acquires 219,255 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,221,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $465,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,502,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,338,000 after purchasing an additional 195,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,087,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,124. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.29 and its 200 day moving average is $146.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

