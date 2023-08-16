LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) is New South Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 241,440 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for about 3.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of LKQ worth $75,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,704,000 after buying an additional 762,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,345,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,670,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.92. 382,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

