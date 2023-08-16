Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Short Interest Up 7.7% in July

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $92.29. The stock had a trading volume of 404,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,325. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $120.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

