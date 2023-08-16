Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 229.4 days.

Legrand Stock Performance

Legrand stock remained flat at $100.25 on Tuesday. 42 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.14. Legrand has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Legrand had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. On average, analysts expect that Legrand will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.