Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Short Interest Update

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 72.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

LEGN stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 510.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.90.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

