lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Short Interest Update

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

lastminute.com Stock Performance

lastminute.com stock remained flat at C$27.81 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.51. lastminute.com has a one year low of C$23.42 and a one year high of C$27.88.

About lastminute.com

lastminute.com N.V. operates in the online travel industry in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Online Travel Agency (OTA), Meta-search, and Other segments. The company provides mobile apps and websites in approximately 17 languages and 40 countries, which enable travelers to search, compare, and book flights, vacation packages and cruises, hotel accommodations, car rentals, and other travel products and services.

