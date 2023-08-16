Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:KTWIY remained flat at C$80.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 558. Kurita Water Industries has a 52 week low of C$63.78 and a 52 week high of C$93.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$78.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$85.12.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

