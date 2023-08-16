Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Kurita Water Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KTWIY remained flat at C$80.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 558. Kurita Water Industries has a 52 week low of C$63.78 and a 52 week high of C$93.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$78.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$85.12.
Kurita Water Industries Company Profile
