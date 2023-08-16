KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.80. 7,012 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 5,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

Get KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.03% of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.