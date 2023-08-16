KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Trading Down 0.2%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.09. Approximately 853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.1679 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHYB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $236,000.

The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

