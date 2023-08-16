Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Up 14.5% in July

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,754,200 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 1,532,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kojamo Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KOJAF remained flat at $24.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kojamo Oyj has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Kojamo Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

About Kojamo Oyj

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. It rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017. Kojamo Oyj was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Further Reading

