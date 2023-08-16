Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Shares Sold by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 33,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of KVSA remained flat at $10.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

