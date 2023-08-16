Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1474 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Kesko Oyj Stock Performance
KKOYY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. Kesko Oyj has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $12.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Danske raised Kesko Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.
Kesko Oyj Company Profile
Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. It operates through three divisions: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.
