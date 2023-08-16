Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1474 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

KKOYY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. Kesko Oyj has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $12.17.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Danske raised Kesko Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. It operates through three divisions: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.