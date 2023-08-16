Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Update

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 925,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 853,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 770.8 days.

Keppel REIT Stock Performance

Keppel REIT stock remained flat at $0.65 during trading on Tuesday. Keppel REIT has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KREVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keppel REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Keppel REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.

