Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Update

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the July 15th total of 386,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 944.3 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keppel DC REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.
Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.
