Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 92.9% in the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 6,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $7,630,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 455,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,471,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,339 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.32. The stock had a trading volume of 104,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.94. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,180 shares of company stock worth $8,270,294 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.