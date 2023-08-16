Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.11

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $103.21 million and approximately $214,254.83 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001029 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,256,256 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
