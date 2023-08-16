JT Stratford LLC Purchases 3,311 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,520. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.85.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.