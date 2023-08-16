JT Stratford LLC Purchases 18,996 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 102.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,996 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $797,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 140.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 217,038 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,493,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,123,000 after acquiring an additional 128,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,992 shares of company stock worth $2,116,582. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.0 %

DAL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,566,221. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

