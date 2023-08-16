JT Stratford LLC Purchases 1,043 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

JT Stratford LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.52. 1,723,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,736,397. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average is $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $111.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,312 shares in the company, valued at $50,400,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,056,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,959 shares of company stock worth $9,501,689. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

