JT Stratford LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of V stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.27. 1,299,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,150,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.48. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

