JT Stratford LLC Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 124.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.62. The company had a trading volume of 352,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,601. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,378.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,391 shares of company stock worth $5,786,549 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

