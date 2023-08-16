JT Stratford LLC Acquires 1,166 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in CSX by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 55,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $2,240,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,009,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 3,473.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,257,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.26. 3,109,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,111,361. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

