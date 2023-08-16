Joystick (JOY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.16

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $662,212.98 and $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018459 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013938 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,064.29 or 0.99977598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

