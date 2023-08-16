Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Up 8.9% in July

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,937,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,653. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,460,000 after acquiring an additional 248,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

